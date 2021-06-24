Eurocup: Kyllian Mbappé will finish at Real Madrid confirms Villas-Boas

Portuguese coach André Villas-Boas He said, in statements to the German magazine ‘Sport Bild’, that French striker Kyllian Mbappé will end “sooner or later” at Real Madrid and considers that the best thing for him is to leave his current club, PSG.

“It would be the best for him. Many expected that Mpappé and Neymar were the next Ballon d’Or but they have missed the last step, they have not exploded at PSG as expected,” he said.

“I think Mbappé will end up at Madrid sooner or later. Cristiano Ronaldo also signed for Madrid as a star and became even better,” said the coach.

“I think Mbappé can do it too,” added the Portuguese coach, whose last team was Olympique Marseille.

Villas-Boas considers that Mbappé plays with France better than he does with PSG because the environment is more suitable for him.

