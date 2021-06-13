Eurocup: Kylian Mbappé confesses his problems with Oliver Giroud

Kylian Mbappé, star of the national team France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), confirmed this Sunday his friction with his colleague Olivier Giroud and avoided talking about his future at the Parisian club.

“What he said didn’t bother me, it was more to do it publicly, I congratulated him on that goal and he didn’t tell me anything. What has bothered me is that I found out from the press,” Mbappé said at a press conference, at two days of debuting against Germany.

“I wanted to have come on Thursday, but the coach (Didier Deschamps) told me that it was not the right moment,” added the forward, who regretted that this episode “disturbed” the atmosphere a bit.

After the friendly on June 8, a win by France Against Bulgaria 3-0, Giroud clarified to a question from a journalist that, despite the two goals he scored, he had remained discreet for a large part of the match because “he had not received the passes despite his unchecks”.

The Chelsea striker did not mention Mbappé at any time, but the PSG forward took himself for granted.

