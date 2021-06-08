in Football

Eurocup: Kulusevski tested positive for Covid with the Swedish National Team

The Swedish attacker from Juventus Dejan Kulusevski, has tested positive for coronavirus, the doctor of the Swedish team, Anders Valentin, reported this Tuesday at a press conference.

Kulusevski He felt a bit cold today and was subjected to a rapid test, which came back positive, reported Valentin, who reported that the player has already passed the coronavirus before and that he remains isolated.

Sweden He faces Spain on the 14th at La Cartuja, in their first match in group E of the Eurocup.

