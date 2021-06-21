Eurocup | Kuipers will direct the Slovakia-Spain

Dutch Bjorn Kuipers has been appointed to lead the Slovakia-Spain match on Wednesday, which will be played at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville at 6:00 p.m. and which is transcendental for both teams.

Kuipers will be assisted on the wings by his compatriots Sander van Roekel and Erwin Zeinstra; France’s Stéphanie Frappart will act as fourth referee; and in the VAR will be the also Dutch Pol van Boekel.

The other party from group E, Sweden-Poland, to be played in Saint Petersburg, will be refereed by Englishman Michael Oliver, with Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett in the bands; Anthony Taylor as fourth official; and Chris Kavanagh at the VAR.

The Portugal-France, which will take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, will be directed by the Spanish Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz, with Pau Cebrían and Roberto del Palomar as line judges; Romanian Ovidiu Hategan will be the fourth official, and Alejandro Hernández Hernández will be responsible for the VAR.

In the meantime, Germany-Hungary, with the Allianz Arena as the setting, will be refereed by Russian Sergei Karasev, who will have as assistants his compatriots Igor Demeshko and Maksim Gavrilin; Danny Makkelie from the Netherlands as fourth official; and the Italian Massimiliano Irrati at the head of the VAR.