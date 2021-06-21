Eurocup | Kroos reveals what he spoke with Cristiano in Germany

06/21/2021 at 11:23 AM CEST

One of the images that moved Real Madrid in this European Championship was that of Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos embraced during this week’s Germany – Portugal in the group stage. Some images of complicity and a relaxed conversation between two friends and former teammates, as well as box office neighbors at the Bernabéu, which could not be revealed due to the already habitual practice of footballers to cover their mouths when speaking.

Nevertheless, Toni Kroos He spoke about it on the podcast he has with his brother Felix, called ‘Einfach mal Luppen’.

“I played with him for four seasons and I am not exaggerating when I say that of course I have had the greatest successes with him and thanks to him. We were locker room neighbors the whole time. So of course I was glad to see him again. He’s long gone and we don’t see each other that often. We do not play against Juventus “, commented Toni Kroos about the match, to later reveal the content of the conversation.

“We spoke briefly about the match, of course, but also about the matches to come. I wish them the best of luck and hope they qualify for the next round with us. Other than that, I asked him how he’s doing in Italy, he’s been there for three years. You don’t have all the time in the world after the game and you don’t go unnoticed. Once inside, we also change the shirts. It was nice to see him again, “added the Madrid footballer.

In addition to Cristiano, Kroos, in that match he met another former teammate, Pepe, and they had not coincided with him for a longer time: “Pepe is also an outstanding guy who sometimes it seems very wild on the field and it doesn’t seem so nice, but it is totally so off the field. And Cristiano exactly the same “.