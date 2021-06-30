Eurocup: José Mourinho destroys Deschamps for his mistakes against Switzerland

The technical director, José Mourinho pointed out the errors of the French national team strategist, Didier Deschamps in the elimination against Switzerland, beyond Mbappé’s missed penalty, Mou was clear in ensuring the lack of attitude.

He assured that the coach of France was wrong with the changes and that the team fell because they did not know how to close the game and later in overtime in Euro 2020.

“I think Deschamps made a mistake that I think about many, many times. When you are in a game in which there is the possibility of overtime, you must be very careful with the changes you make ”, began his analysis for the English medium Talk Sport.

“When you make a change in the 89th minute and you remove one of your best players, like Griezmann, who was playing incredibly well, and you change him for Moussa Sissoko.

“Then in extra time you are unlucky that you can’t control the situation that Benzema gets injured or feels something and you lose your two best attacking players, but you never felt that France could win because they didn’t have that power to do it.

“I think at this point Deschamps knew he made that mistake, which is something that can happen to all of us, but experience helps us. When you have overtime as an open possibility, you don’t eliminate one of your best players. “

