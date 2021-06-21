Eurocup: Joao Félix returned to training prior to Portugal vs France

Joao felix, playmaker of the Atlético de Madrid, and Nuno Mendes, Sporting Lisbon defender, started work this afternoon at the Illovskzky Rudolf Stadium in Budapest to be at the disposal of Fernando Santos, coach Portugal, in Wednesday’s momentous match against France.

Both players were left out of the squad for Saturday’s game against Germany due to physical problems. In the case of the rojiblanco due to a muscle contracture. The two took to the grass this afternoon to do a continuous race in the section open to the media. As usual, the starting outfield players had a recovery session.

The Portuguese team returned from Munich to their concentration hotel in this European Championship in Budapest, in whose Puskas Arena stadium they will face France in a clash in which their future in the competition is at stake after losing to Germany 4-2.

The Portuguese footballers have done pineapple and have asked the fans to trust them, who, without going any further, in the last European Championship, also went through difficult moments before ending up proclaiming themselves champions.