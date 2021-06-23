Eurocup: Italy would lose two figures for the Round of 16 match

Already qualified for the round of 16, Italy began this Tuesday the preparation of the duel on Saturday in Wembley against Austria, in which coach Roberto Mancini will try to recover defender and captain Giorgio Chiellini and right-back Alessandro Florenzi, both with muscle discomfort.

After sealing the first position in group A on Sunday with their 1-0 win over Wales and enjoying a rest day this Monday, Italy returned to training this Tuesday at the Coverciano technical center under the orders of Roberto Mancini.

Also read: Toluca: Haret Ortega, former Club América, would have offers from Belgium

The selected “azzurro” does not want to risk and prepared a very soft recovery plan to Chiellini Y Florenzi, who were not part of the group in Tuesday’s session and performed alternative exercises.

Chiellini suffered a sore left thigh in Group A matchday two against Switzerland, finished 3-0, but stopped in time and avoided worsening his injury. The Italian medical team ordered him to rest in last Sunday’s match against Wales and will try to recover him for the appointment with Austria.

Giorgio Chiellini to Sky Sport: “I feel good, I will be for the round of 16. I still do not know if I will be ready to start or from the bench, we will see, but I am much better. I am fine.” pic.twitter.com/djxOJz3fpI – I’m Calcio (@SoyCalcio_) June 21, 2021

Also read: FIFA does not want to pay millionaire taxes for organizing the 2026 World Cup and threatens to take away its headquarters

He is in no particular hurry and, in the event that the captain is not ready, he will be replaced by Francesco Acerbi, who did very well against Switzerland and Wales.

Nor did Florenzi, Paris Saint Germain winger, participate in the session, open to the media in the first fifteen minutes.

A starter in the opening game, won 3-0 to Turkey, Florenzi was substituted after the first half with a sore calf and was replaced in the next two games by Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Rafael Toloi.