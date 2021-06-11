Eurocup: Immobile – Yilmaz, gunmen’s duel to kick off the Eurocup

06/11/2021

Act. At 12:52 CEST

This Friday at the Olympic in Rome the starting gun will be given to a Eurocup that is anticipated exciting. The great appointment of the continent’s teams is always marked by the great duels between the most fit footballers on the continent and Italy – Turkey, it will not be less.

Italy arrives with a large group to redeem themselves from previous editions and Turkey will try to do the same under the leadership of a footballer who has achieved one of the great feats of this course. Burak Yilmaz charged his team, Lille, behind his back to dethrone the almighty PSG as Ligue 1 champion. Now, with his selection, he will pull the claw that characterizes him to do the same.

They both arrive in great shape. Experienced and hungry for a goal, both are over thirty years old., they want to become national heroes with great performances.

Yilmaz, the captain of the Turkish passion

The Lille forward has been the sensation of the season. He has finished his league at a massive level, showing up when his team needed him most. 16 goals and 5 assists have earned the northern French team to become champion, but not only because of the number, but because of the importance of these so many.

7 goals in the last 7 gamesSome vital, such as the double that scored against Lyon, another contender, to turn the score around and add the 3 points, allowed him to enter the club’s history books.

He arrives plugged in and in the Euro Cup preparation match that his team played against Moldova, opened the scoring in a 2-0 win. It will not be easy at all, but they have come to compete to the fullest.

Is the captain and soul of the team. Accumulate 29 goals in 67 international participations.

Immobile lives by and for the goal

The cappocannoniere of Serie A and Golden Boot in 2020 has also had a great season, adding 20 goals and 7 assists for Lazio to securely secure their qualification for the next Europa League.

His great sense of smell has allowed him to establish himself as the great reference of Italy and in him, many of the hopes that ‘Azzurra’ have of making a great championship reside. Tonight he plays at home, at the Olimpico in Rome.

He also saw a goal against the Czech Republic in the last test before the moment of truth, today’s game. In the final stage of the competition he has kept his records and closed the season with 6 goals in the last 8 games.

Although its international registrations to date are nothing to write home about,13 goals in 46 participations, always usually go to big dates.

Tonight the show begins and they are already prepared for the show.