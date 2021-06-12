Eurocup | “I hope we don’t have any kind of side effects …”

Thiago Alcántara has passed through the press room of the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas to analyze the situation of the National Team on the day the Eurocopa begins. In addition, this Friday morning, players and staff have been vaccinated.

Vaccination: “It is a sensitive issue, it is our turn to talk about the ball. It has gone well, we have had the privilege that the Government has decided that we should be vaccinated. It has been our turn right now due to the situation, we have to accept that the game is in three days. I hope we don’t have any kind of side effect to the game. “

Busquets: “Having a player of his experience is very important to give us his point of view in the moments of most tension. We all know what he brings and we are waiting for him with open arms.”

The hardest thing about these days: “The uncertainty? We have been living it for a year and we are getting used to it. There is such a beautiful competition that they throw what they throw at us, we are going to do what we can. The disadvantage is not being able to have a normal coexistence with everyone together.”

Optimism of Luis Enrique: “We have been positive for a long time, since qualifying, not for a few weeks. We are positive for the group we have and for how we are working.”

Extra sports topics before the big tournaments: “We know what is really important to us. As long as it affects a person, the important thing is that we are all ready to help him or give another point of view to the situation. But we are focused on playing football.”

Selection Options: “Years go by at each competition and you see it from another contempt. We have managed to combine youth and experience. I think it is a very beautiful competition. We try to capture the football we train. We have to think that we are the best in everything. We have to think like this and be faithful to what we train. By doing that, we will go far. “

Euro Cup wish: “I have the same desire as the day I debuted. It is very difficult to achieve it at this level. The years go by and luckily I continue to belong to the group. In the end it is not only about thinking about the final goal, but about the short and medium term. You have to go step by step “.

Personal sensations: “I feel very well. It has been a difficult transition because we came from winning the Champions League and we had little vacation time. I caught COVID and then I injured my knee. The time stopped made me know the club and get more involved. Happy with how finished and now 100% for the Eurocup. “

What does Luis Enrique ask of him: “He stays in the locker room. It’s important that we all know our role in the team. Everyone wants to play and everyone wants to help.”

Doubts about the vaccine ?: “We are human within a new world that opens up to us. We have to ask and resolve all doubts. We try to collect as much information as possible. When you remove personal doubts, you enter the professional issue and the reaction that each one may have, but we They said it wasn’t going to affect us in games. “