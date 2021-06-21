Eurocup: Gareth Bale proud of his teammates for the ticket to the Round of 16

Gareth Bale, captain of the national team Welsh, who qualified for the round of 16 of the Eurocup Despite losing to Italy in Rome, he was “proud of the boys” for achieving this achievement.

“We knew it was going to be a very difficult game from the beginning, we had to defend a lot, run a lot and we ended up tired,” admitted the player on loan from Real Madrid at Tottenham, whose team is still in the competition and with the dream of trying to get closer to the success of the last European Championship, when he became the great revelation when he reached the semifinals.

Also read: Liga MX: Club Puebla is reinforced with Raúl Castillo for the 2021 Apertura Tournament

“We wanted to try to get a positive result, but it couldn’t be, but we finished second anyway,” Bale told ITV Sport, noting that now they have to recover from the accumulated wear and tear to prepare for the round of 16 match. who will play in Amsterdam against the second of group B.

✅CLASSIFIED: Wales by Robert Page has remained with the SECOND place of Group A and will be in the EIGHTH of # Euro2020. 4 points out of 9 possible for a cast that did NOT have the favoritism of their rivals. Led by Gareth Bale. REVELATION pic.twitter.com/QFKGUhoyb4 – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) June 20, 2021

Also read: Club América: Fidalgo and Naveda will release new numbers for the Apertura 2021

Another of the great references of Wales, Aaron Ramsey, commented that “during long phases it was a difficult encounter” against “a great team” that “has not lost 30 games and that is a great success”.

“Once again, this team (Wales) showed great character, you can never question that, since we give everything,” said the Juventus player, who considered being “compact” decisive for his selection, “having a good balance “and” be more constant in the games.