Eurocup: Frank de Boer reveals his favorites to reach the tournament’s grand final

The selector of Netherlands, Frank de Boer, believes that “it is not realistic” that it is taken for granted that the “Clockwork Orange” has to reach the final of the European Championship “easily”, and considers that France, Belgium and Spain are the big favorites for the tournament.

“We are a small country, and yet everyone expects us to reach the final with ease. This is not realistic, of course. We only have one big trophy and we have played three finals. And that is extraordinary, in my opinion,” said De Boer in an interview with UEFA published on Sunday, shortly before the Netherlands take on Ukraine at 19:00 GMT in Amsterdam.

The Netherlands has played three World Cup finals (1974, 1978 and 2010) and has a European Championship title (1988) on its record. Absent from major international events since 2014, she is included in the group of Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia of this tournament.

Ronald Koeman’s successor on the orange bench understands that in the Netherlands “there is always pressure” because there are “seventeen million national coaches”.

“I have played and managed clubs where winning is essential, so the pressure is always there. For the most part, it is healthy pressure that helps you perform. It is the same in the national team: you always have to perform, although I don’t always know. It justifies, “added the one who was a player for clubs like Ajax and FC Barcelona and also a coach for Ajax or Inter Milan.

The “Oranje” coach, who was asked yesterday by a plane with a poster to use a 4-3-3 game scheme instead of a 5-3-2, stressed that the team he directs has an offensive character.

“I played for Ajax like 15 or 20 years, and you had to play in a certain way. For the Dutch national team, there is also that expectation. We try to dominate all of our opponents with fast ball recovery and attacking game. That’s it. always the expectation and it is part of our DNA. We will always try to take the initiative, “he said.

