Eurocup: Frank de Boer resigns from Netherlands after elimination against Czech Republic

A few moments ago, through a statement on their social networks, the Selection of the Netherlands I report that he ended his relationship with the coach Frank de Boer after its elimination before Czech Republic on the Euro 2020.

The statement indicates that it was both parties who decided to end their relationship. Frank de Boer mentioned that the objective was not met and given the pressure that has begun to be handled around the national team, he chose to step aside.

Also read: Rayados: Duilio Davino fulminates Hugo González and reveals details of his departure

“In anticipation of the evaluation, I decided not to continue as a national coach. The goal was not achieved, that is clear. When he approached me to become a national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honor and a challenge.”

Also read: Liga MX: Duilio Davino confirms Rayados’ interest in Erick Aguirre

De Boer He was questioned during his time as a coach because he changed the formation that has always distinguished the Dutch team. The strategist leaves with a mark of eight wins, four draws and three losses.

“Despite all of Frank’s efforts, the goal of at least reaching the quarterfinals has not been achieved. If that had not been achieved, we would evaluate, which could possibly have produced a different result. We had opted for a better Euro Cup, but it didn’t work out. Frank’s choice turned out differently than we expected. Now I must find a successor, after some good internal consultation. “