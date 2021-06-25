Eurocup: Frank de Boer does not trust the Czech Republic for the Round of 16

The selector of Netherlands, Frank de Boer, pointed out that his players will have to be at the highest level to overcome the round of 16 match against Czech Republic.

“Of course, we are looking forward to the crossovers. We will have to be first in order to get a good result against the Czech Republic,” said the Dutch coach of his rival in Budapest on Saturday in the round of 16.

The coach of the sdutch election He added that the Czechs “have shown what they can do in the group stage”, where they won 2-0 against Scotland and 1-0 against Croatia and lost 0-1 against England, to finish third.

“We will have to work hard,” added De Boer, who said he will spend these days analyzing his rival in depth.

