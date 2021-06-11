Eurocup: Fans surrender to the Italian National Team for their peculiar way of singing the anthem

The Italian national team opens the European Championship in the opening match against their counterpart in Turkey and once again, the Italian National Teams demonstrate the ‘crazy’ passion they feel for football and for their country, singing the anthem in a peculiar way.

In social networks, the way in which they sang the anthem, became viral, because with a blind passion, they sing their national symbol.

“It is always nice and exciting to see the players from Italy singing the anthem. And how good to see it with an audience in the stands!” It can be read in a comment.

“The way the Italian players sing their anthem is unmatched. Moments that are the result of a beautiful combination of pride, passion, heart and feeling.”