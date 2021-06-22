Eurocup: England separate Chilwell and Mount after Gilmour’s positive

Gareth southgate, England coach, did not rule out the presence of Mason Mount Y Ben Chilwell, isolated by being in contact with the positive Billy Gilmour, for the match against the Czech Republic.

“We do not know right now whether or not they will be against the Cehca Republic. They are doubtful, we will know in the next few hours,” Southgate said at a press conference that Mount should have also attended.

The English coach confirmed that the mandatory UEFA PCR tests were carried out yesterday before the matches and that this Monday they were tested for antigens, both negative tests.

“In March I already asked that the players be vaccinated, but I also said that it was a priority to vaccinate the most vulnerable. I was not involved in any type of conversation with the Government. We were in a position that we had a greater chance of catching the virus than others. , because we had to compete in international tournaments, travel constantly, play games every few days and go home with the family, “added Southgate.

The English National Team publishes that Mount and Chilwell, after being in contact with Gilmour on Friday, have been preventively isolated from the group. For now, all the tests that have been done to the players have been negative. pic.twitter.com/qQoTICIxsk – Manu Heredia (@ ManuHeredia21) June 21, 2021

On Tuesday’s game against the Czech Republic, in which England is playing to qualify as the top of the group, Southgate said the goal remains “to qualify.”

“There aren’t many teams that have won all three group stage matches. The goal is to qualify. Against Scotland we didn’t play as well as we would have liked when we had the ball, but we were still in control for most of the game.” .