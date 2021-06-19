Eurocup (E) / Spain – Poland Morata: “If I have to look at what people say… Let them say what they want. Reviewing is free “

The National Team has complicated its passage to the round of 16 of the Eurocup after drawing with Poland (1-1) at the Cartuja stadium. Luis Enrique’s men are third in group E with 2 points, Slovakia is second and Sweden leads the group with 4 points. Álvaro Morata, author of the first Spanish goal, has given his vision after the conclusion of the match:

Tie: “Another game that escapes. We have one final to be in the round of 16. I don’t know what else to say, whatever I say later … The game escapes us, we have had chances to win it but football is like that” .

Bad result: “We are always confident, otherwise we would be screwed. We have to think about the Slovakia game now.”

Author of the first goal: “I do not care to score or not, what I want is to win. We have drawn and that is the question. What I want is to win and we have not done it today.”

Luis Enrique: “I thank him for his trust and also my colleagues. When there are difficult moments you have to push and move on.”

Fans concern: “People who say what they want, we are in a country where giving an opinion is easy and free. We will try as always and we are willing to give everything in each game even if we may have better or worse luck.”