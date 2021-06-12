Eurocup: Diego Llorente reveals the anguish he lived after the false positive for Covid-19

Diego Llorente placeholder image, Leeds’ Spanish central defender, reviewed everything he had experienced since he tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday PCR, left the concentration by ambulance in hours that he confessed “were devastating” and “frustration”, and launched a message of awareness aimed, especially, at the youngest.

“It is difficult to describe,” he assured when he recalled one of the worst moments that he has been able to live as a footballer when they communicate his positive and must leave the concentration of the selection. “To be honest I didn’t know what to think, I hardly slept, I kept turning it over.

“It is a virus that you can catch at any time but here there is a strict control, we all comply with the rules and I had not been in very close contact with Busquets. I could not find an explanation for him. In the end, relying on my people, on me Family, in my wife, I overcame it but the first hours were devastating, seeing you out for something you do not control, with frustration. Luckily I did not present symptoms and I tried to get the positive out of the complicated, “he added.

️ DIEGO LLORENTE: “The RECEIPT of my COMPANIONS was very special. It talks about the level of UNION we have.” pic.twitter.com/bXtieegU6p – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 12, 2021

Without presenting symptoms or feeling unwell, trying to maintain his form by training confined to his home, receiving positive news from his tests, all negative since Wednesday, Diego Llorente was working with the aim of being able to be in the Eurocup.

“Especially the first two days were complicated, of a lot of frustration. I knew that deep down the important thing was that I was well, that I did not have any symptoms and I was fortunate because there are many people who have had a very bad time,” he reflected.

“Within my situation, missing this appointment for which I have been working for a long time and for my family who has helped me a lot to be here, was very hard. When it is confirmed that it is a false positive, I return with much more desire than him. day 31 and wanting to help the team, “he confessed.

After the bad drink lived, Diego Llorente launched a message to society, especially aimed at the youngest, so that the guard against the virus is not raised until everyone is vaccinated.

“This virus is very serious and it has not yet gone away. We must send a message to everyone, including young people who make it more relativizing and do not give it so much importance that it is still there, it has not happened and there are people who are going through it very bad. Until we are all vaccinated, we must think that it is something serious with the desire that it ends as soon as possible, “he said.

