Eurocup | Dani Olmo, the best of the first part of Espña

07/06/2021

On at 22:01 CEST

Luis Enrique He surprised many with his lineup for the Eurocup semifinal against Italy, seating Álvaro Morata and betting on Dani Olmo as a ‘false 9’, in addition to Ferran Torres and Mikel Oyarzabal completing the trident in attack.

In a short time, football itself agreed with the coach, and his bet on Olmo proved successful. The Leipzig player perfectly understood his role on the pitch and was the best of the first half at Wembley.

Olmo went out to receive balls and drove the ‘azurra’ defense crazy. Bonucci and Chiellini They did not know how to react to the unchecks and drops between the lines to receive from Olmo, and his movements created a lot of opportunities that both Oyarzabal and Torres were able to take advantage of., although finally the success did not arrive.

In addition, the exazulgrana had the best chance of the first 45 minutes, with a double shot; first repelled by the defense and then by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with a great save that saved the Italians.

Olmo finished the first half with an 88% success rate in the passes, and generating a total of three occasions, one of them being on goal.. The only shot between the three sticks of the match for both teams, and by far, the player who created the most danger on the beautiful lawn of the English fiefdom.