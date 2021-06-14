Eurocup: Daley Blind hesitated to play against Ukraine due to Christian Eriksen’s situation

One day after the fading shock of Christian eriksen in the duel between Denmark and Finland in the Eurocup, dutch Daley blind, who has suffered two blackouts on soccer fields and has a defibrillator implanted in his heart, considered not playing against Ukraine.

“What happened with Christian has surprised me a lot. Not only because Christian is one of my close friends, but also because of my own personal experience. I came to think about not playing,” said the footballer after the Netherlands’ victory against Ukraine by 3 to 2 to the Dutch television NOS.

The 31-year-old Ajax and Dutch national team player played 64 minutes in the Netherlands’ victory game against Ukraine, but had doubts because he has been carrying an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) since he collapsed. in a Champions League match against Valencia in December 2019 due to a myocardial problem.

In addition, he is a personal friend of Eriksen, 29, with whom he coincided in the period in which the Dane was at Ajax (2010-2013).

“I had to put in a lot of mental effort to play this game. But I’m glad I did it,” added the former Dutch Manchester United player.

When he was diagnosed with a myocardial heart problem after that December 2019 game, Blind had to stop playing, underwent surgery and had the ICD implanted.

After returning to training in February 2020 and then to competition, in August of that same year he was struck down in a friendly against Hertha Berlin at the Johan Cruyff Arena, the same stadium where Blind played this Sunday against Ukraine.

After the scare, the player was able to leave the field walking and his coach, Erik ten Hag, said that the ICD “shot up”, for which he was replaced by another device.

Days after that incident, he explained that the ICD has changed his way of seeing life.

“It is something that I always carry with me, it is there and I do not forget it, it makes me see things differently. Football is important, but it is not the most important thing. There are things in life beyond football,” he said then in an interview in “De Telegraaf”.