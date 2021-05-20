Eurocup: Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list for Portugal

Portugal will come with the same conviction of winning the Eurocup that starts on June 11 as defender of the title and among the summoned of Fernando Santos players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix, Gonçalo Guedes or the experienced central Pepe, who will be paired with Ruben Dias.

The coach released the list of 26 called up today and cleared up the doubt of Diogo Jota, the Liverpool striker who was injured in the last match and who has entered the list, after being one of the most prominent footballers in the Premier.

Fernando Santos has called 11 of the players who already won the Eurocup five years ago and Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be the benchmark in the attack of “las quinas”.

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolverhampton) and Rui Silva (Granada).

– Defenders: João Cancelo (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton), José Fonte (Lille), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting) and Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

– Media: Danilo Pereira (PSG), João Palhinha (Sporting), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Moutinho (Wolverhampton), Renato Sanches (Lille), Sérgio Oliveira (Porto) and William Carvalho (Real Betis);

– Forwards: Pedro Gonçalves “Pote” (Sporting), André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia CF), João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) and Rafa Silva (Benfica).