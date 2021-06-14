Eurocup: Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to talk about his future with Juventus

The veteran Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo faces his fifth Eurocup focused exclusively on his team and willing to play in whatever position he helps the team defend the title it lifted in 2016.

“I’ve been playing at a high level for 18 years. If I was starting now, at 18 or 19, maybe I wouldn’t sleep thinking about my future. But at 36 years old, what comes next will be for the better, regardless of whether I stay or leave ( Juventus), that’s not the most important thing now. Now I’m focused on the Eurocup, “declared the Portuguese captain at a press conference.

Ronaldo assured that Portugal He is prepared for his debut tomorrow against Hungary in Budapest and that the loss at the last minute of Manchester City full-back João Cancelo due to a positive for coronavirus does not affect the group, which is “focused on the game.”

“We know that we are going to play with a good team, which will have the public in its favor, but the most beautiful thing is to have people in the stadium. We want to enjoy this situation, the team is prepared,” he continued about a meeting with the stands full , with 60,000 fans.

“It is always good to start with a victory, but I sign if they tell me that we will lose tomorrow and in the end we will win the Eurocup,” said the scorer about the clash.

Although no player has participated in five European Cups, the Portuguese star thinks more about collective numbers than individual ones: “That record is beautiful, but the most important is to win the second consecutive European,” he assured.

Portugal seeks to defend its status as current European champion with a team that maintains some of the fundamental pieces of that tournament, with the incombustible Ronaldo at the head, the defenders Pepe and José Fonte or the talented midfielder Joao Moutinho.

When comparing Portugal of 2016 and the current one, Ronaldo stressed that this team is younger and has enormous potential, but that only by playing will they be able to demonstrate their true level and aspirations.

“On a personal level, I am not the same player I was 18 years ago, ten or five years ago. The most important thing about a soccer player is to adapt. Now I am more mature. If a player wants to play for many years he needs to know how adapt. And the numbers speak for themselves from 18 to 36 “, he valued about his changes in that time.