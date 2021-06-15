Eurocup: Cristiano Ronaldo assures that the victory against Hungary was fundamental

The captain of the national team Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrated on Tuesday the victory against Hungary (0-3), in which he scored two goals, and assured that it was “fundamental” to start the Eurocup with such a match.
“It was essential to start the tournament in this way. Now we just have to continue, think about the next game and win,” said the Juventus player.
Ronaldo, who with his performance became the all-time top scorer of the tournament, positively appreciated the team’s work because he expressed himself “well” on the pitch.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Tuesday:
➤ He became the first player capable of playing 5 Euro Cups.
➤ Signed a DOUBLE.
➤ He was consolidated as the highest historical scorer of the Euros.
➤ Portugal thrashed in their debut in Euro 2020.
➤ MVP Award.
