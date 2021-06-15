Eurocup | Cesc surrenders to Pedri

Cesc Fabregas, commentator of the Eurocopa in the BBC, assured that the Spanish Pedri “he’s going to be a superstar” and that, in the match against Sweden, he was the only player on Luis Enrique Martínez’s team to break lines and take the initiative. “It has not been all negative”, said the Monaco footballer when asked about Spain’s performance, referring to Pedri.

“He broke lines, took the initiative, has shown great rapport with Jordi Alba. And he’s only 18 years old. I think he’s going to be a superstar”, Fabregas pointed out.

The rest of the commentators on the BBC joined the Spanish in praising Pedri.

Rio Ferdinand said Pedri was the player the rest were looking for “to create danger”, while Alan Shearer, who suggested that the Spaniards should do extra sessions of shooting at goal, commented that he had been the best of the game. Finally, Gary Lineker clarified that Pedri is “so good that even Leo Messi passes the ball to him.”