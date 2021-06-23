Eurocup | Busquets: “We are with Luis Enrique, but it is football and they send the results”

How have you lived the quarantine?

I have trained at home as much as I could in the hope of passing the virus and arriving in time to play the European Championship. It was difficult to watch the games on TV, because you get much more nervous and you have a feeling of helplessness. It is worse than in the field.

Do you blindly trust Luis Enrique?

We don’t have to make that decision, but we are with Luis Enrique. But this is football and the results send. To argue with him is to be wrong.

Are people without attachment to this Selection?

We need to get a good result. We have lacked a bit of luck. Let’s see if we cheer them up more with a victory.

Van der Vaart?

I’m not surprised by what you said. It has been a lack of respect. Everyone can give their opinion what they want, but respecting the limits. We are open to all comments, but as long as they are polite. He wants the Netherlands to touch us, and hopefully it can happen in the future.

What have you said to the young people, you who are now one of the veterans?

Everyone has been through times like this on their teams. Confidence, peace of mind. Make them see that you have to be positive and we have taken it with a good game and with personality.

Can you do something big at the Euro?

I have always trusted my team, even winning. At this point it seems difficult, but if we go through the qualifying rounds we think we have a good base. It is very difficult to beat Spain, and if we reach a hypothetical final we will go out to win it.

What will Busquets contribute?

I will try to contribute my experience, and help the team with my game.

Does this team lack leadership: are we too young a team?

We are young, but there are players with importance and experience in their teams. It is not necessary to compare this Selection with that of 2012 or 2010, but there are people who have played Champions League finals, who win Leagues and the Europa League.

Spain suffers in the cons, they do not do much but those that do are dangerous. What can Busquets do to avoid it?

You have to be well positioned and put pressure after the loss. Be together and go out. Sweden and Poland are good teams, with important players. Spain have played good games, despite the fact that both Sweden and Poland had clear chances. You have to defend well and win individual duels. Slovakia beat us a few years ago, but it will be a different match because both teams have changed a lot. I don’t know Slovakia very much, but they have offensive players, who know what they are playing, strong and fast and well organized tactically.

What feelings do you have different with Spain regarding the last three disappointments?

Without belittling what was done before, I think this group is more confident and more prepared. The results have not been as expected, but we just lacked luck. You have to be optimistic. We are on the good line.