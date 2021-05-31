Eurocup: Benzema assures that his return to the National Team is thanks to his level

French striker Karim Benzema He assured this Sunday that his return to the French team after more than five years of absence is due to his services with Real Madrid, because “football has spoken”, while thanking the coach, Didier deschamps, having reopened the door.

“The reason for my return is my performance with the club, football has spoken. You always have to be good with the club, not lower your arms, even when there are obstacles,” said the player at a press conference in Clairefontaine, where France prepares the Eurocup.

Benzema did not reveal if he apologized to the coach for the accusations of having yielded to racism, after leaving him out of the call for the last European Championship.

“We talked about many things, I am not going to repeat what we said, but the most important thing is to be able to play for the national team,” he said.

“The past is past, there are always things that you regret, but you can’t go back. The most important thing is what you do on the pitch and now I am concentrating to the maximum to contribute things to the team, that’s what I have in mind as ambition, “he said.

Benzema assured or felt stress due to his return to the national team, considered that his adaptation has been “perfect” and said he was “impatient” to play.

The attacker attributed his improvement in recent years to work, but also to maturity and experience, to now feeling better with his family and children, while considering that returning to the national team was always an incentive to continue improving. .

“When you are not in the national team it is a disappointment. What hurt me the most was not being in the Eurocup and the World Cup, but I criticized myself,” he said.