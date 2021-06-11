Eurocup: Benzema and Griezmann train separately days before debuting against Germany

Four days from making his debut in the Eurocup against Germany, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema Y Raphäel Varane, three pillars of the French team, were absent from training this Friday in the sports city of Clairefontaine.

Both Griezmann, with muscle discomfort, and Benzema, recovering from a bruise to his right knee in the June 8 game against Bulgaria, exercised in the gym, while Varane rested.

This Friday’s session was marked by work with the ball, for which six-on-six matches were organized using half of the field.

France will debut against Germany at the European Championship on June 15 in Munich. Then they will face Hungary in Budapest on the 19th and will close the first phase against the current champion, Portugal, on the 23rd also in Budapest