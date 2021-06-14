EUROCOPA The goal and the centrals, the enigmas of Luis Enrique

A few hours after the debut of Spain in the Eurocup, The eleven that coach Luis Enrique Martínez will have to face Sweden is not known. The players do not know if they are going to play from the beginning or not until two hours of the game. In addition, they hardly imagine it because in the daily tasks hardly the coach gives a clue either. And less this last week in which the footballers have trained individually for the positive of Busquets that forced to take extreme measures to avoid contagion of COVID.

Goalkeepers

The goal seems to continue without an owner. Despite the fact that Unai Simón has started in the last seven matches in Spain, there is uncertainty in the entire environment of the National Team, from leaders to journalists and fans, who will be under scrutiny. The safe bet is Unai Simón, but the debut of Robert Sánchez does not sound crazy, although it would probably be the first time that an international made his debut directly in a final phase.

David de Gea is also a guarantee under the sticks. It is true that the considered the best goalkeeper in the Premier League of the last decade has not performed at his best level in the National Team, but in his last stage as a starter with La Roja he showed his enormous conditions.

The relationship between the three goalkeepers is spectacular, on a par with that of the rest of the group. But it is true that between goalkeepers there are times that there is more tension because only one plays, but between Unai Simón, De Gea and Robert Sánchez get along to the movies. And all three are delighted with the working method of José Sambade, the goalkeeping coach who makes his debut in a European Championship with Spain.

Centrals



In the other part of the field where more combinations can be made is in the center of the defense. After Diego Llorente’s false positive, the Leeds center-back may be the one with the fewest options to start today, but he’s not ruled out either. And between Eric Garcia, Laporte and Pau Torres you can do any combination. Attending to the game of the win against Germany, the great reference in the search for an eleven guy, the couple Eric García and Pau Torres part with an advantage, because the Catalan defender came out in the 43rd minute for Sergio Ramos, who had to retire injured at the start of the physical problems that accompanied him all season.

In the friendly against Portugal, Luis Enrique tested Laporte with Pau Torres. It is unusual for two left-handed centrals to play together, but Luis Enrique’s test did not go wrong and he could also repeat against Sweden. Eric and Laporte could even play.

Media

Any combination is possible and any guarantees for Luis Enrique, who does not say lip service that they are all starters and substitutes, although later some always play more than others and if he will have his eleven base from which Busquets has fallen for the premiere and Rodri enters, because Thiago’s option as a pivot would be strange. With the base of the game against Germany, there are two positions to change, the inside left that could be Fabián, who in that game replaced Canales, who was injured as soon as he started, or Pedri, who appeared and debuted in the spring call for the matches against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo.

Right inside Koke leaves with an advantage over Thiago and Ferran is a fixed right winger, although Sarabia is pressing, and Dani Olmo is one of the coach’s favorites. Morata seems the fixed nine, although Gerard Moreno is not ruled out, but he puts more thrown on the band.

Side

On the left side, the equality between Jordi Alba and José Gayà is such that anyone who plays is going to do well and will be a candidate to be the left side of the ideal team for the Eurocup. And on the right side, another position in which the one who played as a starter against Germany (Sergi Roberto) is not in the squad, César Azpilicueta and Marcos Llorente, the two of guarantees, but leaving the Atlético midfielder out of the eleven would give Sweden advantages, even if his place is not that of a winger, his vigor, his power, his enthusiasm infects everyone and they are vital for any team in current football.

An hour before the game, more or less, the alienation of Luis Enrique will be made public. Hitting the eleven of the Asturian coach is more difficult than hitting the EuroMillion. And even more when he announced in the press office that there were going to be surprises.