Eurocopa market values: Pedri and Chiesa, the most revalued players

Only revaluations

Transfermarkt has revised up the market values ​​of a total of 31 players who have stood out in the recently disputed Euro 2020 that concluded last Saturday. Spain’s greatest talent Pedri (18, Barça), England midfielder Kalvin Phillips (25, Leeds) and European champion with Italy Federico Chiesa (23, Juventus) are the most appreciated with a rise of 10 million euros each.

“The values ​​of players who significantly improved their status during the tournament and / or those who gained a clear relevance internationally have been adjusted, which ultimately causes greater interest in them in the transfer market,” he explains about the update. Transfermarkt’s Market Securities Coordinator, Christian Schwarz.

Federico Chiesa, the most valuable Italian since today

New Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann recently praised Italia winger Chiesa in an interview with Bild newspaper: “It just makes a difference. He is very fast and knows how to finish plays very well. But it also has a very, very high price ”.

The player on loan to Juventus from Turin climbs the aforementioned 10 million and amounts to 70 million euros, which makes him the most valuable Italian footballer of the moment. As soon as Chiesa’s purchase obligation takes effect, Juve will pay 50 million euros to the club where it was formed, Fiorentina, plus up to another 10 million euros in variables.

Pedri, Doku, Damsgaard: the most revalued players in the Eurocup

1 Pedri – Spain – New market value: € 80 M (+ € 10 M)

& copy imago images

FC Barcelona

2 Federico Chiesa – Italy – € 70 M (+ € 10 M)

& copy imago images

Juventus

3 Declan Rice – England – € 70 M (+ € 5 M)

& copy imago images

West Ham

4 Gianluigi Donnarumma – Italy – € 65 M (+ € 5 M)

& copy imago images

PSG

5 Dani Olmo – Spain – € 50 M (+ € 5 M)

& copy imago images

RB Leipzig

6 Harry Maguire – England – € 50 M (+ € 5 M)

& copy imago images

Manchester United

7 Jorginho – Italy – € 45 M (+ € 5 M)

& copy Imago / TM

Chelsea

8 Luke Shaw – England – € 42 M (+ € 7 M)

& copy Imago / TM

Manchester United

9 Kalvin Phillips – England – € 40 M (+ € 10 M)

& copy imago images

Leeds

10 Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg – Denmark – € 40 M (+ € 5 M)

& copy imago images

Spurs

11 Patrik Schick – Czech Rep.: € 28 M (+ € 5 M)

& copy imago images

Leverkusen

12 Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – € 28 M (+ € 3 M)

& copy Imago / TM

Man city

13 Jérémy Doku – Belgium – € 26 M (+ € 4 M)

& copy imago images

Stade de Rennes

14 Pablo Sarabia – Spain – € 25 M (+ € 3 M)

& copy imago images

PSG

15 Jordan Pickford – England – € 25 M (+ € 3 M)

& copy imago images

Everton

16 Kasper Dolberg – Denmark – € 22 M (+ € 2 M)

& copy imago images

Nice

17 Palhinha – Portugal – € 21 M (+ € 3 M)

& copy imago images

Sporting CP

18 Mikkel Damsgaard – Denmark – € 20 M (+ € 7 M)

& copy imago images

Sampdoria

19 Joakim Maehle – Denmark – € 19 M (+ € 6 M)

& copy imago images

Atalanta

20 Roman Yaremchuk – Ukraine – € 17.5 M (+ € 2.5 M)

& copy imago images

KAA Gent

21 Roland Sallai – Hungary – € 16 M (+ € 3 M)

& copy imago images

SC Freiburg

22 Haris Seferovic – Switzerland – € 16 M (+ € 2 M)

& copy imago images

Benfica

23 Emerson – Italy – € 14 M (+ € 2 M)

& copy imago images

Chelsea

24 Ilya Zabarnyi – Ukraine – € 11 M (+ € 5 M)

& copy imago images

Dynamo of Kiev

25 Georgiy Bushchan – Ukraine – € 7.5 M (+ € 2.5 M)

& copy imago images

Dynamo of Kiev

26 Tomas Holes – Czech Republic – € 7 M (+ € 3 M)

& copy imago images

Slavia from Prague

27 Steven Zuber – Switzerland – € 3.5 M (€ +1 M)

& copy imago images

Frankfurt

28 László Kleinheisler – Hungary – € 3 M (+ € 1 M)

& copy imago images

NK Osijek

29 Daniel Bachmann – Austria – € 2 M (€ +1.2 M)

& copy imago images

Watford

30 Andras Schäfer – Hungary – € 1.5 M (+ € 0.8 M)

& copy imago images

Dunajska Streda

31 Artem Dovbyk – Ukraine – € 1.5 M (+ € 0.5 M)

& copy imago images

SK Dnipro-1

The best defense of the European Championship was that of England, where the leader was Harry Maguire (28, Manchester United), whose performance curve in 2021 again points strongly upwards. Along with him, in the defensive midfield of the English they convinced Phillips and his partner Declan Rice (22, West Ham). Thus, Maguire (new value of 50 million euros) and Rice (70 million euros) register an increase of 5 million euros each. For his part, Phillips rises to 40 million, the highest number of his professional career.

Pedri finishes his excellent season with the Eurocup: plus 73 million

Canarian Pedri is not yet the most valuable player in his club, although if you look at his meteoric rise in the last twelve months, it is only a matter of time before he ends up surpassing Frenkie de Jong (90 million euros) as FC MVP Barcelona. The midfielder was a fixture for Luis Enrique (the third with the most minutes played) and relegated to the substitution great players such as, for example, Thiago (30, Liverpool).

In the continental tournament, Pedri from Tenerife made history by becoming the youngest player to make his debut for the Spanish team in a European Championship. At 18 years and 201 days old, he started Spain’s debut against Sweden at La Cartuja in Seville and broke a record of 41 years ago, held by Miguel Tendillo, when in 1980 he wore the Red shirt at 19 years and 132 days.

In addition, shortly after against Croatia, Pedri managed to break the mark of the youngest footballer to play a Euro Cup tie. In the round of 16 and at 18 years and 215 days, Pedri broke the record of English striker Wayne Rooney, who played in Portugal 2004 at the age of 18 years and 244 days. Of course, in the quarterfinals, Jude Bellingham overtook Pedri when he entered the field against Ukraine at 18 years and 4 days.

In his first season in the Barça squad, he played 52 games with the Catalans, debuted with the national team in March and increased his market value from 7 million to 80 million euros. Pedri is 18 years old and is by far the most valuable young talent in world football and, as of today, the best valued Spaniard tied with Marcos Llorente.

Improvements for Dani Olmo and Pablo Sarabia

In the ranks of Spain there are two more revaluations for Dani Olmo (+5 to 50 million) and Pablo Sarabia (+3 to 25 million). The RB Leipzig player was the Red’s top assistant with three goal passes and the PSG man scored two goals and handed out two assists.

Two Italian titles: all the champions in the history of the European Championship

2020 – Italy (3-2 on penalties against England)

& copy imago images

2016 – Portugal (1-0 in extra time against France)

& copy imago images

2012 – Spain (4-0 against Italy)

& copy imago images

2008 – Spain (1-0 against Germany)

& copy imago images

2004 – Greece (1-0 against Portugal)

& copy imago images

2000 – France (2-1 Golden Goal against Italy)

& copy imago images

1996 – Germany (2-1 Golden Goal against Czech Rep.)

& copy imago images

1992 – Denmark (2-0 against Germany)

& copy imago images

1988 – Netherlands (2-0 against Soviet Union)

& copy imago images

1984 – France (2-0 against Spain)

& copy imago images

1980 – Germany (2-1 against Belgium)

& copy imago images

1976 – Czechoslovakia (7-5 ​​on penalties against Germany)

& copy imago images

1972 – Germany (3-0 against the Soviet Union)

& copy imago images

1968 – Italy (2-0 against Yugoslavia in a repeat match)

& copy imago images

1964 – Spain (2-1 against the Soviet Union)

& copy imago images

1960 – Soviet Union (2-1 in overtime against Yugoslavia)

& copy imago images

This is how Transfermarkt’s market values ​​work

Transfermarkt’s market values ​​are calculated taking into account various pricing models. An important factor is the Transfermarkt community, whose members discuss and evaluate in detail the market values ​​of the players. In general, the market values ​​of Transfermarkt should not be equal to the amounts actually paid for the transfer.

The goal is not to predict a price, but rather the expected value of a player in the market. Both the individual transfer modalities and the general context are relevant in determining market values. Likewise, Transfermarkt does not use any algorithm to compile its values, but rather relies on community judgment.

Homepage