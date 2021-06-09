Eurobasket 2021 – Spain begins its final adjustment against Turkey

06/09/2021 at 3:17 PM CEST

.

The Spanish team will face Turkey this Thursday in Valencia in its first match of a triangle in which on Saturday it will face Italy and that will serve to finalize its set-up for the Eurobasket that will play in just a week in the capital Valencian.

The main novelty for these last two meetings will be the incorporation of the interior Astou Ndour, who joined the group on Monday after rushing his presence in the WNBA Chicago Sky and who completes the final roster of fourteen after the discards of Leticia Romero, Laia Flores Y Paula ginzo.

The selector Lucas Mondelo Surely he will use these two meetings to integrate the center but it is not yet clear how he will do it.

For Spain, this Turkey will be their fifth preparation meeting after debuting with two defeats in two games against France on their court and defeating Nigeria and Belgium in the Cordoba tournament a few days ago.

Those last two encounters saw the reappearance of Laura Gil, who had not played the first two to finish recovering from the muscular problems that prevented her from playing in the final of the Women’s League.

Mondelo announced this Wednesday that, after having ruled out in the days before Leticia Romero, Laia Floresy Paula ginzo, the last two team discards will be Laura Quevedo Y Nogaye Lo and closed the twelve players who will play the Eurobasket.

The meeting will also help the team get used to playing in a pavilion where it will play all the matches it plays in the Eurobasket, in which it will debut on the 17th against Belarus.

The team of Mondelo He has already done some training in this preparation phase at the Fonteta but he has not played any games yet and these two crashes should help him to fully familiarize himself with the pavilion.

Turkey, which is included in group C of the Eurobasket that will play the first phase in France, could not overcome the group phase in the 2019 edition by winning only one of its three games, although in the other two they lost by three points to Italy and by seven against Slovenia.