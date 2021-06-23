Eurobasket 2021 Serbia: schedule and where to watch on TV

06/23/2021
On at 06:32 CEST
Spain Y Serbia meet in the quarterfinals of the women’s Eurobasket 2021 this Wednesday, June 23 from 9:00 p.m. (CET). You can follow the game online through the website of SPORT and on television on the channel Teledeporte.
Spain attends the event with an upward trajectory after starting the European championship with a defeat against Belarus. Since then, the pupils of Lucas Mondelo they have added three consecutive victories to be in the quarterfinals against Sweden, Slovakia and Montenegro.