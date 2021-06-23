Eurobasket 2021 Serbia: schedule and where to watch on TV

06/23/2021

On at 06:32 CEST

Spain Y Serbia meet in the quarterfinals of the women’s Eurobasket 2021 this Wednesday, June 23 from 9:00 p.m. (CET). You can follow the game online through the website of SPORT and on television on the channel Teledeporte.

Spain attends the event with an upward trajectory after starting the European championship with a defeat against Belarus. Since then, the pupils of Lucas Mondelo they have added three consecutive victories to be in the quarterfinals against Sweden, Slovakia and Montenegro.

The Spanish team is also looking to win its third consecutive Eurobasket after having lifted the champion trophy in the last two editions (2017 and 2019).