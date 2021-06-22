Eurobasket 20201 – Mondelo: “Our defense can give us a choice with Serbia”

06/22/2021 at 10:05 AM CEST

.

The Spanish coach Lucas Mondelo He warned of the difficulty of facing Serbia in the Eurobasket quarterfinals on Wednesday but was convinced that if they maintain their defense of the last matches they may have options.

“Serbia is a very strong team, very tough. It will be very difficult to play against her but our defense is connecting us and giving us freedom in attack and it is possible that we will have a chance & rdquor ;, said the coach at the press conference after the victory in the round of 16 against Montenegro.

Regarding this match, he was very satisfied that they have followed the line of “causing mistakes in the rival & rdquor; and to share the ball in attack.

“We have managed to lose 20 balls and we have given 25 assists, thereby demonstrating our choral game, our team game. I want to highlight the defense that our centers have made over the important players of Montenegro & rdquor ;, he stressed.

Mondelo explained that this Tuesday the team will rest in the morning after having chained “two very demanding matches & rdquor; and in the afternoon they will do “some tactical work & rdquor; without loading “the legs of the players & rdquor ;.

For her part, the Montenegrin coach Jelena skerovic regretted that they were not able to follow their “party plan & rdquor; and he blamed it on the numerous losses they had in the first half and that allowed Spain to “score in a counterattack & rdquor;

“The losses have killed us, they have left us without confidence & rdquor ;, admitted the coach, who nonetheless assumed her inferiority in this ’round of 16′ crossing.

“Spain is better than us, we can only congratulate them but for us it has been a great test & rdquor ;, assured the head of the Montenegrin team.