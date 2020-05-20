‘Eurovision’ is one of the many great events that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Millions of Eurofans eagerly awaited the great musical event of the season where Blas Cantó would represent our country with the theme ‘Universe’. In this situation, RTVE Digital wanted to pay tribute to the festival by bringing together several of the latest representatives in the contest and thus brighten the long hours of confinement for all fans.

Under the name of ‘Eurobalcón’ and presented by Tony Aguilar, the online concert wanted to pay a very special tribute to the event that suffered its first cancellation after more than 64 years of history. “Music accompanies us in the happiest and hardest moments but it is always with us. Everything happens for a reason”, declared Blas Cantó who will have to wait until next year to interpret his song at Eurovisión.

The fifty-minute event has brought the most Eurovisive music to the homes of 150,000 spectators where all of them have been able to listen to unpublished versions of the themes that have represented Spain in the contest during the last decade. Artists such as Miki Núñez, Manel Navarro, Edurne, Ruth Lorenzo, Barei, Pastora Soler, Lucía Perez, Soraya Arnelas or The Dream of Morpheus, among others, have participated in it. Melani, the representative of ‘Eurovisión Junior 2019’, who managed to win third place, was also present at this event.

However, there were two very notable absences that have not gone unnoticed by users of social networks. We are talking about Amaia Romero and Alfred García, our representatives of the 2018 edition. At the moment, the reason for the non-participation of the two ex-contestants of ‘Operación Triunfo’ who brought the theme ‘Your song’ to Tel Aviv, the city where the contest was held that year, is unknown.