Euro2020: what do Marcos Llorente, Gerard Moreno and Jordi Alba have in common?

The Euro 2020 -the tournament is held last year but transferred to 2021 by the Covid- it has already begun to be played and will delight football lovers until July 11, when the grand final will be played in London. In addition to the field of play, the best footballers in the world compete for the top positions of the most sought after on the Internet, where three Spaniards shine: Marcos Llorente, Gerard Moreno and Jordi Alba

Just a couple of weeks ago, at the end of May, Luis Enrique announced the list of summoned to defend the shirt of “La Roja” in the European Championship in which Spain debuts (against Sweden) on next June 14. List that, on the other hand, raised blisters from the moment of its publication because it was the first in history in which no Madridista was summoned, not even captain Sergio Ramos.

Between the controversy that arose around the 24 chosen by Lucho and the imminence of a tournament that arrives a year late as a result of the pandemic, Internet searches for players from the Spanish team –and other national teams– have skyrocketed.

A) Yes, Marcos Llorente placeholder image takes first place on the podium of “the most wanted” in Spain, according to a study by Semrush, thanks not only to the fact that his name is one of the essentials of the selection for this European, but also for his recent proclamation as La Liga champion with Atlético de Madrid.

The ‘top 3’ It is completed by the second highest scorer in the Spanish First Division, Gerard Moreno –Champion of the Europa League with Villarreal–, with more than 120,000 searches, and the Blaugrana side Jordi Alba, who will assume the captaincy of the team in the absence of Ramos.

Dani Olmo (Leipzig) and Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) occupy the fourth and fifth place in the national classification, prepared by the SaaS platform for online visibility management and content marketing.

As for the rest of the national teams, the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé (PSG) stands as the maximum reference for online popularity with a view to this year’s European, surpassing players of the stature of Cristiano Ronaldo, which comes second. Next, they are Eden Hazard (Real Madrid forward) and Griezmann (FC Barcelona).

It is after them – from sixth place – where the first Spaniards (Llorente, Moreno and Alba) begin to appear, followed by João Félix, Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema.

“In recent years we are seeing new faces in our National Team, belonging to the new generations that are replacing the great legends who won the Eurocup and World Cup titles a few years ago”, explains Fernando Angulo, Semrush’s international communication director . “Many of them They are not as mediatic as Andrés Iniesta or Iker Casillas were, for example, so the increase in searches for these new promises of Spanish football is not a surprise, “he adds.

On the controversy of positive for Covid by Sergio Busquets, leaves in the air the doubt if “throughout these days we will see if there is a change in the trend, since, in the face of the positive from midfielder Busquets, new names have been quickly added to the call”.