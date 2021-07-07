Euro zone outlook raised, inflation warning

(Bloomberg) – European Union officials notably raised their outlook for the eurozone economy, saying there is a greater risk of inflation taking hold, as loosening restrictions imposed to contain the virus allows demand recovers.

The European Commission increased its growth forecast for the bloc to 4.8%, from 4.3% previously, while also predicting a better performance in 2022. In the first quarter, the economy already performed better than the previous one. Initially projected and recent data suggest there is already a strong rebound in private consumption, he said.

“The European economy is coming back strong,” European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement. “We will have to closely monitor the rise in inflation, which is mainly due to higher domestic and foreign demand.”

The forecasts underscore rising consumer price concerns even in the eurozone, where the risk of recovery setbacks prompted the European Central Bank to pursue an increasingly lonely path with emergency stimulus. Counterparts like the Federal Reserve are beginning to think about reducing that support.

The Commission raised its inflation outlook and now expects a rate of 1.9% in 2021, compared to 1.7% previously. Rising energy and commodity prices and supply chain bottlenecks are contributing to price pressures this year, although inflation should slow again in 2022.

Price growth could prove more persistent than currently expected if supply chain problems do not go away, while rising producer prices could be passed on to consumers and trigger a second-round effect, the companies said. authorities.

Read more

The ECB’s monetary policy makers have also said they are watching closely for signs of rising wages. Rising oil prices as a result of a supply dispute between exporting countries could further raise prices and increase volatility in financial markets.

Risks to the growth outlook were underscored by an unexpected drop in German industrial production reported on Wednesday, which was driven mainly by the automotive sector, which continued to suffer from semiconductor shortages, the Economy Ministry said in a release.

Still, the Commission said it expects the strong rebound in private consumption and evidence of a revival in tourism within the EU “outweigh the adverse impact of temporary input shortages and rising costs affecting parts of the sector. manufacturer”.

Delta variant

A decline in contagions has allowed governments to gradually ease restrictions on the economy, allowing the troubled service sector to catch up with manufacturing, which had held up well during the most recent rounds of restrictions.

However, the spread of the more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus presents a growing threat. The Commission cited the new strains as a key risk, noting that Portugal has already seen a strong increase in new infections, dominated by the delta variant.

An increase in coronavirus cases could quickly lead to new travel restrictions and particularly affect southern Europe, which relies on tourism, exacerbating the divergence of economic recovery in the currency bloc. It would probably also expand the economy’s dependence on fiscal and monetary support.

Original Note: Euro-Area Outlook Raised by EU With Warning on Inflation (1)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP