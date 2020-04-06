He euro listed at 20:11 hours at 3.73 soles, which meant a decrease of 0.14% compared to 3.74 soles from the previous day.

Considering the last week, the euro scores a drop in 1.86%; although for a year it has still maintained a rise in 0.71%. If we compare the data with previous days, the direction of the previous result changed, when it marked an increase of 1.64%, showing that it is unable to establish a stable trend recently. In the last week the volatility was 10.92%, which is a figure significantly higher than the annual volatility data (7.75%), which is why it is going through a phase of instability.

In the past year, the euro it has been paid at a maximum of 4.02 soles, while its lowest level has been 3.65 soles. He euro it is placed closer to its minimum value than its maximum.

