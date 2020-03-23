Euro today in Honduras: quote of the lempira to the euro on March 23 (EUR / HNL)

After the opening of the session the euro it is negotiated at 12:00 a 26.48 lempiras, so it represented an increase of 1.78% with respect to the data of the previous day, when it closed with 26.02 lempiras.

Taking into account the last seven days, the euro records a drop in two%, so that in the last year there is still a decrease in 2.48%. In relation to past dates, it ends three flat streak sessions. The volatility referring to the last week is clearly higher than the figure achieved for the last year (12.13%), which shows that it presents greater changes than the general trend of the value.

In the annual photo, the euro it has been paid at a maximum of 28.01 lempiras, while its lowest level has been 26.02 lempiras. The euro it is closer to its minimum value than its maximum.

Click here to check the latest news