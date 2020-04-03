After the opening of the trading session the euro It is quoted at 12:00 a 26.83 lempiras, which implied a rise of 0.84% ​​compared to the 26.61 lempiras of the previous day.

In relation to the last seven days, the euro accumulates a rise in 0.91%; by cons in year-on-year terms it still maintains a decrease in 0.4%. As for the changes of this day with respect to previous days, chain two sessions in a row in positive values. Regarding the volatility of the last days, it shows a slightly higher behavior than the volatility shown by the figures of the last year, which shows that it is going through a phase of instability.

In the annual photo, the euro it has been paid at a maximum of 28.01 lempiras, while its lowest level has been 25.88 lempiras. He euro it is closer to its minimum than to its maximum.

