The euro traded higher against the dollar on Friday and although it closed far from the day’s highs, the pair managed to mitigate some of the weekly losses.

The week that we just closed has been difficult due to the economic reopening movements and the news of COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, with which many experts have doubted the appropriateness of the decided measures.

On the other hand, the market is following deliberations in the United States Congress on a new round of family checks to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the home economy.

If the bill were approved as presented by the Democrats, each family could receive up to a maximum of $ 6,000.

COVID-19: 4.5 million cases; 307 thousand dead

According to the latest update of the COVID-19 Dashboard of the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, the number of global cases has exceeded 4.5 million infected in 188 countries, while the number of fatalities has exceeded 307 thousand patients .

The United States continues to be the most affected country with more than 1.4 million cases and more than 87 thousand deaths. Russia follows with 263 thousand cases and the United Kingdom with 238 thousand cases and 34 thousand deaths.

Euro recovers ground and closes with small losses

The Euro recovered ground on Friday against the dollar and has managed to mitigate the initial losses. With Friday's close at 1.0871, the EUR / USD posted its second period of declines with a 0.17% decline.

The chart is slightly bearish for the EUR / USD, although the truth is that the pair has been moving in range between 1-0775 and 1.1100.

Libra closes its worst week in two months

The British pound accelerated its decline on Friday and closed the day with a loss of 1.01%. For the week, the GBP / USD posted its worst period since the week of March 12 with a 2.43% drop.

USD / JPY regains ground

The dollar closed its first week positive against the Japanese yen of the last five. The pair benefited from the dollar rally earlier in the week, after which the pair was driven defensively and closed neutral.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

