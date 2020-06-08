much better than expected. “data-reactid =” 12 “> The euro opened the week laterally after having closed the previous period positively but having been hurt by the publication of much better than expected employment data in the US.

Market sentiment remains optimistic, and while the virus’s advance data continues to rise, Asian stocks and US futures are trading higher.

EUR / USD. The chart continues to show positive, but the pair has lost some momentum. “Data-reactid =” 14 “> The euro is currently trading at 1.1297 against the dollar, representing a 0.07% advance for the EUR / USD The chart continues to show positive, but the pair has lost some momentum.

GBP / USD it is trading at 1.2712, which has generated a 0.40% advance so far this session. “data-reactid =” 31 “> The British pound, on the other hand, is advancing and testing Friday highs at 1.2730 against the US dollar GBP / USD is currently trading at 1.2712, which has generated an advance of 0.40% so far this session.

dollar index It remains stable below 97.00 after rebounding at 96.50 on Friday after the US employment data. Right now the DXY it is moving at 96.84, 0.11% positive. “data-reactid =” 32 “> The dollar index remains stable below 97.00 after rebounding at 96.50 on Friday after the US employment data. Right now the DXY is moving at 96.84, 0.11% positive.

Economic calendar

The European week will start with a quiet Monday after the 0.6% drop in Japanese GDP during the first quarter of the year and the expansion of the Chinese trade balance with a year-on-year drop in exports of 3.3% and imports of 16.7%.

The only relevant data on Monday in Europe will be German industrial production for April.

On Tuesday, the euro zone will publish your gross domestic product and Germany its trade balance.

Wednesday will be busier with inflation in China and the United States. In addition, the Federal Reserve will decide interest rates and publish its monetary policy.

Weekly claims for unemployment benefits will return on Thursday and on Friday the UK will report its industrial output and GDP for April.

In the United States, traders will look at the Import and Export Price Index, as well as the University of Michigan consumer sentiment.

COVID-19 cases touch 7 million and exceed 402 thousand deaths

As we have been alerting you in recent weeks, although the average number of daily cases has decreased in Europe and the United States, the truth is that confirmed diagnoses around the world grow every day and in fact in the United States they have stopped falling and are They have stabilized an average of 22,000 cases a day.

Read more

According to the latest update of the COVID-19 Dashboard from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases worldwide is already bordering on 7 million diagnoses in 188 countries.

The number of people who have succumbed to the virus and died from complications related to COVID-19 have already exceeded 402 thousand people.

The most affected country continues to be the United States with almost 2 million infected and more than 110 thousand deaths. Brazil follows with almost 673 thousand cases and 36 thousand deaths.

economic calendar. “data-reactid =” 65 “> To see all today’s economic events, see our economic calendar.

article was originally posted on FX Empire “data-reactid =” 66 “> This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: