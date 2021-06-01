Euro Group F market values: Germany and France devalue

Eurocup update

Group F closes the updates of the market values ​​of all the players of the Eurocup. Reigning champion Portugal will face world champion France, Hungary and Germany. The German team is devalued by 27.5 million euros before the start of the tournament.

With a staff value of 936.5 million euros, Germany remains in third place in the ranking of the most sought-after teams in the Eurocup, just ahead of Spain (915 million), although the Red has two less players in its announcement. In those of Löw, a total of eleven players lose market value.

The list of the biggest losers is headed by Toni Kroos (31; -10 to 40 million euros) and Leroy Sané (25; -10 to 60 million euros). Although the Real Madrid player is devalued mainly due to age, the FC Bayern winger has not been able to establish himself either in his club or in the national team. The duo are followed by Matthias Ginter (27; 30 million euros), Thomas Müller (31; 30 million euros) and Lukas Klostermann (24; 27 million euros), each with a fall of 5 million euros.

On the other hand, the promise Jamal Musiala is the big winner in Joachim Löw’s team. The 18-year-old, who made his debut for Germany in March and finished as a Bayern starter in the final stretch of the season, increases his market value from € 24 million to € 38 million. This makes offensive talent one of the 10 most valuable professionals 18 and under. In addition to Musiala, Antonio Rüdiger (28; +3 to 28 million euros), Christian Günter (28; +3 to 12 million euros) and Kevin Volland (28; +2 to 30 million euros) are revalued.

France devalues: Portugal and Hungary gain market value

The world champion France also registers devaluations, although in this case of only 11 million euros. The changes in his players are not very big. Only the market value of Wissam Ben Yedder (30) drops significantly from 40 to 35 million euros. The captain of AS Monaco loses due to age reasons. Kylian Mbappé (22) is by far the most valuable footballer in the tournament with an unchanged valuation of € 160 million.

Nine of Mendes’ teammates such as Valencia CF striker Gonçalo Guedes (24; +10 to 25 million), Pedro Gonçalves (22; +7 to 22 million) or Dortmund professional Raphaël Guerreiro (27; +5 to 40 million) are others of those revalued in the Portuguese team. Manchester City center-back Rúben Dias (24; 75 million) displaces his clubmate Bernardo Silva (26) from the third place of the Portugal team with a plus of 5 million euros.

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (36) registers another fall of 50 to 45 million euros for his age, despite having scored many goals in a more than irregular season for Juventus.

Like Portugal, the Hungarian team also increased the value of its squad, which goes from about 86 to 101 million euros. In this revaluation the professionals of the Bundesliga Roland Sallai (24; +4 to 13 million) and Willi Orban (28; +2 to 16 million), as well as Attila Szalai (23; +3.3 to 7 million) of Fenerbahce contribute . The trio are the main market value winner in the ranks of Hungary, the most modest team in Group F. Mind you, the Hungarian squad still has 29 players.

This is how Transfermarkt’s market values ​​work

Transfermarkt are calculated taking into account various pricing models. An important factor is the Transfermarkt community, whose members discuss and evaluate in detail the market values ​​of the players. In general, the market values ​​of Transfermarkt should not be equal to the amounts actually paid for the transfer.

The goal is not to predict a price, but rather an expected value of a player in the market. Both the modalities of individual transfers and the general context are relevant in determining market values. Furthermore, Transfermarkt does not use any algorithm to compile its values.

