Euro final numbers: Italy slightly leads England in all duels

But since 1933, the first time they faced each other, the traditional teams from Italy and England have starred in real games that they hope to revive on Sunday and in the framework of the definitive game to meet the new king of Europe.

There are 27 opportunities in which the English and Italian faces have been seen. As a peculiarity, only once did they meet in the framework of the Eurocup, it was on June 15, 1980, at the Grande Torino Olympic Stadium, and on that occasion the Italians won with a single goal from Marco Tardelli. That’s when the numbers begin to tip in favor of the Azzurra.

From the hand of Roberto Mancini the European blue team is looking for its second European title; the only one they have on their track record was 1968, precisely, that edition was held in transalpine territory. If they succeed, they will reach the two championships that France has, the team that last beat them in 2000.

On the English side, it will be the first time they face a final of the national team tournament in the Old Continent. As a curious fact for the Three Lions team, it stands out that in 1996, in a tournament held in England, the current technical director, Gareth Southgate, in the semifinals, missed the penalty with which Germany qualified for the final and in which to dessert was champion. Now the English is looking for vindication.

England vs. Italy, a good duel at the mythical Wembley Stadium, in which two teams hungry for glory will meet.

Here are the match numbers for the two traditional European teams.

Games played: 27

England victories: 8

Ties: 8

Italy victories: eleven

Goals for England: 33

Goals for Italy: 31

England Points: 41

Italy points: 32