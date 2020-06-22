In the last day the American dollar was paid at 3:00 p.m. $ 0.89, so it represented a decrease of 0.37% compared to the previous day, when it ended with $ 0.89.

Considering the last week, the American dollar records a rise in 0.29%; but for a year it has still maintained a decrease in 0.46%. Analyzing this data with that of days past, he added two successive decreasing dates. Regarding the volatility of the last few days, it presented a lower performance than the volatility reflected in the data from the last year, so that in this last phase it is having less variations than the general trend indicates.

In the last year, the American dollar It has been traded at a high of $ 0.94, while its lowest level has been $ 0.87. The American dollar it is placed closer to its minimum value than its maximum.

Click here to check the latest news