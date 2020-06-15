In the last session the American dollar It was paid at 6:00 p.m. $ 0.89, which represents a slight change of -0.06% compared to the previous session.

In relation to the last week, the American dollar scores a rise of 0.28% although, on the contrary, in the last year it still maintains a decrease in 0.95%. Analyzing this data with that of previous dates, he interrupted with the streak of contributions of the last two days. In reference to the volatility of the last week, it presented a somewhat lower behavior than the volatility reflected in the figures of the last year, so that in this last phase it is having fewer changes than expected.

In the annual photo, the American dollar It has been traded at a high of $ 0.94, while its lowest level has been $ 0.87. The American dollar it is positioned closer to its minimum value than its maximum.

