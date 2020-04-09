He American dollar it was negotiated at 3:00 p.m. $ 0.91, so it implied a decrease of 0.71% compared to the value of the previous day, when it closed with 0.92 dollars.

In the last week, the American dollar marks a decrease in 1.16%; however in interannual terms it still maintains a rise in 2.53%. In relation to previous dates, it reversed the price of the previous day, where it ended with a rise of 0.91%, showing that it is not capable of establishing a clear trend in recent dates. The volatility figure was 8.09%, which is a figure notoriously higher than the annual volatility data (6.05%), so it is showing a more unstable behavior.

In the past year, the American dollar It has been traded at a high of $ 0.94, while its lowest level has been $ 0.87. He American dollar it is positioned closer to its maximum than its minimum.

