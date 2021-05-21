Euro Cup: What number will Karim Benzema wear on his return to France?

Karim Benzema, who returns to the French national team after five and a half years of absence, will wear the number 19 at the Eurocup, while Kylian Mbappé will stay with the 10, Antoine Griezmann with the 7 and Olivier Giroud with the 9, reported this Friday the French Soccer Federation (FFF).

Benzema, 33, thus recovers the number he wore originally as a professional player for Olympique Lyon in the mid-2000s. At Real Madrid, the Algerian-born player has worn the number 9 since 2010.

Benzema was summoned for the Eurocup, which takes place in several European countries between June 11 and July 11, after spending five and a half years without wearing the “bleus” shirt due to the controversial scandal about his alleged involvement in blackmail Mathieu Valbuena.

France is in a difficult group, F, in which they will face Germany, Hungary and Portugal.

