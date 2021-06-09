Euro Cup: What is the most expensive squad in the UEFA competition?

The European Championship is the highest competition at the UEFA national team level, as it brings together important players from the Old Continent, among the great teams that show the best of football are; France, Germany or Spain, however, the most valuable Selection is that of England.

According to information from Transfermarkt, the Selection of the Rose has the most valuable squad headed by Harry kane, who is valued at 120 million euros, the summoners by Gareth Southgate have a value of 1,250 MDE.

In addition to the captain and scorer, players like Jadon sancho (100 DEM), Raheem Sterling (90 MDE), Marcus Rashford (85 MDE) and Phil Foden (80 MDE) help in the impressive sum.

In a second place appears France with 1130 MDE, with Kylian Mbappé as the most valuable player not only of Les Bleus, with a value of 160 million euros.

Germany, in third position, does not reach 1,000 MDE by staying at 936 with Joshua Kimmich as their highest rated player.

Spain (915 DEM), Portugal (872 DEM) and Italy (764 DEM) continue the list, while Hungary (74 DEM), Macedonia (61.8 DEM) and Finland (44 DEM) occupy the last positions.

