Euro Cup: Ukraine beats Sweden with an agonizing last-minute goal

With an agonizing goal from Dovbik, the Selection led by Shevchenko beat Sweden 1-2, in Glasgow, Scotland. With this result, Ukraine will meet England in the quarterfinals of the European Championship

During the first minutes, surprise what many expected, Sweden he had control of the ball; however, it was Zinchenko, player of the Manchester City, who opened the scoring with a shot that beat Olsen.

Before the end of the first half, Forsberg fired from outside the area and the ball was deflected by a defender, making it impossible for Bushchan to save that ball.

How Oleksandr Zinchenko caught her. Nice way to turn your FIRST GOAL into a great tournament with the Ukraine National Team. pic.twitter.com/uCCGSHYhzN – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 29, 2021

For the second half, the meeting was back and forth, both teams were close to taking advantage, but the posts would prevent it. The meeting was going to the extension and Sweden would remain with ten, after the expulsion of Danielsson. When everything was ready for the penalty shootout, Arten Dobyk pushed a center and sentenced the game 1-2,