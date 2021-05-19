Euro Cup: Toni Kroos launches a hopeful message after testing positive for Covid-19

The madridista Toni Kroos He was convinced that he would arrive in time to play the Eurocup with Germany, despite his coronavirus infection that caused his season with Real Madrid to end prematurely.

“If everything unfolds as it has been up to now, I will arrive on time to the call. If it takes two or three more days, then you have to assume it, but don’t worry, I’ll be there,” said Kroos in the podcast he has together with his brother Felix. .

In the conversation, Kroos told details of his infection and said he was better despite having presented some symptoms and assuring that it is an experience that he does not recommend to anyone.

“Despite all the precautions we took, one of our employees at home got infected,” he explained.

The first to be infected in the family was his wife, Jessica, to whom Kroos had joked shortly before that precisely because she was so cautious “and was planning to disinfect everything she was going to be the first to be infected.”

“This happened and as a close contact he was immediately isolated as well,” he explained. Later, Kroos also tested positive and presented some symptoms.

“Now I’m a little better, the fever has dropped but in general I feel weak, it is an experience that I cannot recommend to anyone,” he said.

Kroos was included in the German list for the European Championship announced by coach Joachim Löw, despite his infection with coronavirus.

“We trust that he will have time to recover and when he has a negative test he will be able to join the call,” said Löw.

