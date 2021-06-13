Euro Cup today archers figures with their national teams | National teams

The Eurocup will start with the expectation of seeing again the best European football at the national team level, in addition to the realization of the tournament that was interrupted at the time last year by the pandemic. In addition, the return of the fans is an added value so that the entire soccer world focuses their attention on each of the venues, taking into account that it will not be in a single country. Not only for scorers, dribblers or speed players, goalkeepers will surely have a separate chapter for all fans.

And it is that they will mark a fundamental point in the national teams, but there are some who have been stealing the show for a long time, setting a trend for a few years, but, for some, it may be the last presence in this competition.

This is the case of Manuel Neuer, one of the last of the dynasty that made Germany world champion in 2014, along with Muller, Draxler, Hummels and Kross. The goalkeeper is one of the revolutionaries in recent years due to his style in the arc, not only at the moment of tackling, his handling of his feet, as well as his role as a libero, make him one of the different in the competition.

A total of 100 games with the ‘mannschaft’ make him one of the fixed, even above Leno and Trapp, in addition to relegating Ter Stegen in recent years to a secondary role in the German national team.

Italy will be left behind with the memory of Buffon, but another Gianluigi is the heir to the dynasty of a goal, which, for years, has been characterized by having the best goalkeepers. The memory of not being in Russia is from the past, the present promises. The current goalkeeper who will end his contract with Milan, who is about to sign with PSG, has played a total of 40 games in all categories of the Italian team, with just 22 years.

Portugal, as the champion team, has Rui Patricio, who has had a magnificent season at Wolverhamton, playing all 38 Premier League matches. But his memory is of that 1.90 goalkeeper who became unbeatable at Euro 2016, being essential for a title that came in the midst of adversity.

France arrives commanded by the combination of youth and experience, which offers all the option of an ideal mix, enviable for any coach. Hugo Lloris is one of the bastions of Deschamps, with 125 games, he is the benchmark and captain, in addition, he was in charge of lifting the cup in Russia. This antecedent is not a minor fact, as it has been shown in England, not only because of its level, it is a benchmark on and off the pitch.

The European Championship is undoubtedly and will be spectacular, but the goalkeepers will be able to take that touch of glory from the fans. A stop can mean continuing or leaving the dream of the cup behind.